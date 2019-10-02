Deputies arrested 51-year-old Robert Olmstead Wednesday for allegedly having oral sex with a 10-year-old in 2012. Deputies said the investigation started in Nov. 2018. He's charged with first-degree criminal sex act.

A Sodus man has been arrested again for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Deputies arrested 51-year-old Robert Olmstead Wednesday for allegedly having oral sex with a 10-year-old in 2012. Deputies said the investigation started in Nov. 2018. He's charged with first-degree criminal sex act.

Last week, Olmstead was arrested on the same charge. Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco said a judge had dismissed the charge as being insufficient.

Olmstead is at the Wayne County Jail awaiting arraignment.