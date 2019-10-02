Ontario County Public Health encourages residents to get their flu vaccinations as soon as possible, preferably before Halloween. The flu shot can take up to two weeks to provide maximum immunity.

Children, adults older than 65, pregnant women, and people with a medical history of asthma, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, HIV or AIDS, and cancer are at a high risk for complications from influenza.

The 2019-20 vaccine includes protection against two types of flu A, and one or two types of flu B. Visit cdc.gov/flu or vaccinefinder.org for information.