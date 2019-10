Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Friday — Old Souls, 5:30 p.m., Smooth Hound Smith, 9 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — Big Wreck, Texas King, 8:30 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Diana Chittester, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Steve Lyons, 5-7 p.m., Banned from the Tavern, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — East End Drifters, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Down Home Bluegrass Jam, noon to 1 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Jeff Acker, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Hot Dogs n Gin, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Vic Cottengim, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Friday — Rick Constantino, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Cross-Eyed Cat Band, 6-9 p.m.

Brewery Pub, 8 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Griffith & Martino, 7:30 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Whole Clique Showcase, 10 p.m.; Friday — Fowls, Major Niño, MF Skum, Great Red, KZA K'LEE; Saturday — Wine Lips, The Dirty Pennies, Walrus Junction, 8 p.m.; Sunday — California Cousins, Troubleshooter, Sammy Heck, The Joke's On Us, 9 p.m.

Café Veritas at First Unitarian Church, 220 S. Winton Road, Rochester: Saturday — Loretta Hagen, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Bluegrass Happy Hour, 4-6 p.m., Nick LeDuc, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Thighmasters, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Dalai Java, 157 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Thurday — Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. (signup 6:30 p.m.)

Eastside Grill & Pub, 4520 Route 364, Gorham: Saturday — Red Means Go, 4-9 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Painted Birds, 9 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Bonerama, with After Funk, 8 p.m.; Friday — Remembering Andres, A Musical Tribute featuring multiple artists, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Mosaic Foundation, Personal Blend, Alex Vine, 8 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jim Cobia and Friends, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Saturday — Jon Seiger & The All-Stars, 7-11 p.m.

House of Guitars, 645 Titus Ave., Irondequoit: Saturday — Tombstone Hands, 1 p.m., Copper & Gin, 2 p.m., Brotality, 5 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver St., Rochester: Thursday — Open Stage with Jimmy Grillo, 8 p.m.; Friday — The Earthtones, 5:30 p.m., Good Trip Band, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — The Isotopes, 8:30 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Sand Shapes, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Black Robin Band, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Road, Rochester: Saturday — Classic Albums Live presents The Beatles' "Abbey Road," 7:30 p.m.

Lake Drum Brewing, 16 E. Castle St., Geneva: Saturday — Redeyes, 9:30 p.m.

Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 Route 247, Canandaigua: Saturday — Michael Glabicki (of Rusted Root) with Dirk Miller, 7 p.m. (part of Coptoberfest, 12:30-10 p.m. with numerous bands)

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Nightfall, 8-11 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — Latriste & Frequency, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Story of Hope music festival featuring The Lonely Ones, Cotton Toe Three and Soul Encounter, 5-10 p.m.

Lux, 666 South Ave., Rochester: Friday — Anamon, 9 p.m.

Macri's Deli, 699 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Nick Vecchioli, 5-7 p.m.

Main Street Armory, 900 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Lee Brice, with Lewis Brice, 8 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Marty Roberts, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday — Virgil Cain, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — John Akers, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Jester's Alibi, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Highway 31, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Dean Channing, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Brian Blankenberg, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — The Ayers Brothers, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Jeremy Clark, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Dallas, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Bottoms Up Bourbon Bash featured Banned from the Tavern and Dos Locos, noon to 3 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Mike Pappert, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Connie Fredericks-Malone, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Taste of Jazz Duo, 6-9 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Kinloch Nelson, 6 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Friday — Eli Flynn, 5:30-7 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing, 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Rocko Dorsey, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — The Endless Moutain Derelicts, 6-9 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Skycoasters, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Branded, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rio Tomatlán, 106 Bemis St., Canandaigua: Sunday — Jack Jones and Friends, 3-5 p.m.

Rylie J's, 38 Seneca St., Geneva: Friday — Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m.

Sager Beer Works, 46 Sager Drive, Suite E, Rochester: Friday — Ed Iseley, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday — Brian Dudley, 7:30 p.m.

Seven Story Brewing, 604 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford: Friday — Ohern and Mark, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Jeff Acker Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Friday — Alyssa Rodriguez, with Nyckelharpa & Smaxkult, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Jackson Cavalier Country Dead Western Revue, 9 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Friday — Inside Out, 8:45 p.m.; Saturday — Lyin' Eyes (Eagles tribute), 9:15 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — William Tyler, with Mikaela Davis, 8 p.m.; Friday — Delilah Jones, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Personal Blend, 8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewing, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Saturday — Hey Mabel, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Dream Tree, 6-10 p.m.

Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford: Thursday — Hanna PK, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Jon Seiger, 7-10 p.m.; Sunday — The Fog, 7-9 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — James Draudt, 6-9 p.m.