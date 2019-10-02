Students and staff in the Early Childhood and Senior High schools came back to new health offices this September.

The offices feature approximately 750 square feet of air-conditioned space that include four beds with privacy curtains, an examination/treatment room, storage space and laundry facilities.

Victor Early Childhood School nurse Corrine Fox said she is excited and happy to have an organized, spacious and efficient health office to take care of all students and staff members. She is glad to have the added support this year of new, full-time health office aide, Karin Ludwig.

Senior High School nurse Kim Spitzer said her building’s new health office will allow her and co-workers Julie Santarone and Markie Holcomb to handle the care of more students with additional space and privacy.

There are 735 students and more than 70 staff members in the Early Childhood School. The Senior High School has 1,400 students and more than 150 staff members. The Early Childhood School health office averages 75-100 weekly and 2,500 yearly visits, and the Senior High office averages 250 weekly and 7,000 yearly visits. Those numbers fluctuate, depending on the severity of the cold and flu season.

Call 585-924-3252, ext. 1407 for information.