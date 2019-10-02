Local soldiers re-enlist with National Guard

Staff Sgts. Timothy Brugger, of Hilton, and Jennifer Meyer, of Rochester, recently re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Both serve with the Headquarters and Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion.

The New York National Guard is the executive agency responsible to the governor for managing military forces comprised of nearly 20,000 members of the state Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia and Guard.

Child Care Council promotes Greece resident

Catherine Turco, of Greece, recently transitioned to her new role as infant toddler specialist at Child Care Council Inc.

Turco provides training and technical assistance to child care providers, as well as information on best practices to families and providers.

She worked as a Child and Adult Care Food Program specialist for seven years with the Council. Turco earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the College at Brockport.

Water for South Sudan appoints Greece resident

Water for South Sudan, a nonprofit that provides clean, safe water to the people of South Sudan, recently appointed Vicki Richardson, of Greece, to its board of directors.

Richardson teachers seventh grade at Greece Athena Middle School. She previously volunteered on Water for South Sudan fundraising events.

Richardson is an adviser to Athena Cares, a community service extracurricular group she created, and a member of Athena’s School Improvement Team.

Clarkson resident joins EFPR Group

Kristin Coon, of Clarkson, recently joined EFPR Group LLP in Rochester.

Coon was hired as an associate with EFPR Solutions, an outsourcing company of EFPR Group.

She received an Associate of Applied Science in journalism from SUNY Morrisville and an Associate of Occupational Studies in paralegal studies from Bryant & Stratton.