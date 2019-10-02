James Mark will present “Evaluation and Treatment Plans for Osteoarthritis of the Knee” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at New York Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis in the knee. It occurs most often in patients ages 50 and older, but can occur in younger people.

Mark, an orthopaedic surgeon, will discuss treatment options, arthroplasty, new technologies for accelerated postoperative rehabilitation, and the Joint Center of the Finger Lakes.

Reservations are required by 5 p.m. Oct. 25. Registration costs $20 and includes a meal. Call 315-787-4636 for information.