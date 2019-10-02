Oxford Gallery, 267 Oxford St., Rochester, is filling its exhibition space with images of autumn.

The exhibit features work by gallery artists and autumnal paintings from its collection of period art.

“Autumn Moods” features artists Phyllis Bryce Ely, Helen Smagorinsky, Carolyn Edlund, Walter Garver, Bridget Bossart van Otterloo and Bill Santelli.

Oxford Gallery is located at the northwest corner of Park Avenue and Oxford Street in the Roosevelt apartment building. Access to the gallery is from the main entrance on Oxford Street.

“Autumn Moods” will be on display until Dec. 7. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and by appointment. Call (585) 271-5885 or visit oxfordgallery.com for information.