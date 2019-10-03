VIDEO: A family of seven was forced from their home after a massive fire Wednesday night in the Village of Sodus. Two adults and five children made it safely out but two family pets were killed. An investigation is underway but officials say it looks like it started as a kitchen fire.

A family of seven was forced from their home after a massive fire Wednesday night.

Flames broke out at a home on Belden Avenue in the Village of Sodus just after 10 p.m.

Firefighters said the flames spread quickly, so they called in more manpower. At least five other departments showed up to the scene.

Two adults and five kids made it out safely, but two dogs were killed.

Fire officials believe the flames started on the stove. The house suffered significant fire damage and will need major repairs.

The Red Cross is helping the family.