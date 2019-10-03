Dixon Schwabl in Victor recently hired Fairport residents Megan Manzari and Lydia Rugaber, and promoted Rochester residents Paul Gangarossa and Pete Wayner.

Gangrossa was promoted to public relations and content supervisor. He is responsible for leading strategy on PR and content marketing accounts. He joined Dixon Schwabl in 2015, most recently serving as PR and content manager.

Gangarossa earned his Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Ithaca College and is pursuing a Master of Science in strategic marketing from Roberts Wesleyan College.

Manzari joins the firm as PR supervisor to manage the strategy and execution for accounts. She brings eight years of experience to the role, most recently working as an account manager at Text100.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in graphic media from Rochester Institute of Technology and serves on the board for Christopher’s Challenge.

As assistant account executive, Rugaber will help in the planning and execution of client projects. She earned her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in marketing from Le Moyne College.

Rugaber returns to the firm after an events internship in 2017. She volunteers at community events like Fairport Canal Days and Fairport Oktoberfest.

Wayner was promoted to production supervisor. He is responsible for concepting, shooting and editing documentary-style and scripted videos for clients. He most recently served as content manager and joined Dixon Schwabl in 2015.

Wayner earned his Bachelor of Arts in communication and journalism from SUNY Geneseo, and Master of Arts in magazine, newspaper and online journalism from Syracuse University.