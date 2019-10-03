According to weddingwire.com, most weddings occur in either late summer or fall. So, knowing we are about to embark on a rice-throwing, blushing bride, glass-toasting frenzy, we thought we would run to rescue and provide some modern, real-world wedding etiquette, or “weddiquette.”

Although some may seem obvious, others may cause you to pause and not necessarily say “I do,” but rather “I will” or “I won’t.” Because a wedding etiquette column could be encyclopedia-sized, we are going to focus on the actual wedding day itself.

But remember important pre-wedding etiquette, such as always RSVP and it is polite to send a gift if you cannot attend the big event. For the happy couple pre-wedding etiquette, always invite those you invited to the shower to the formal wedding reception … that is a “Bridezilla”-sized faux pas.

Also, provide postage for the RSVPs and avoid putting registry information on a wedding invitation. Lastly, always, always, always, send thank-you notes, no, ifs, ands or buts. We are all busy, that is never a legitimate excuse for not penning a simple thank-you.

Wedding Day Etiquette

Follow the dress code: If the dress code is formal, then avoid showing up in a casual dress. If it more casual, avoid the formal gown. Wearing white as a guest is fine, so long as it is not formal length or competes with the bride’s gown, Black is now fine (in moderation), according The Emily Post, but realistically all black conveys a message that may not be appropriate.

Be on time: Being late to a wedding is truly one of the worst tardiness offenses. Plan to arrive 20 minutes before the start time of the ceremony. A no-show to the reception (barring illness and other emergencies) is never desirable.

Seating/ushers: If there are ushers, let them seat you. Typically the first two or three rows are for close family. Take note: once the mother(s) of the happy couple are seated, it is time to wrap up any pre-ceremony conversations.

Silence Your Phones: A ringing/dinging phone at a ceremony or other special occasions is almost inexcusable. We all have had cellphones as a part of our culture for long enough that this should now be second nature.

Receiving line: Introduce yourself (if needed) with a hug and/or handshake, comment briefly on the lovely ceremony and offer congratulations, and move on. This is not a time to share chapters of memories or events. Certainly avoid talking about yourself; always focus on the wedding couple and ceremony if topics elude you.

Be a considerate guest: Simply put, enjoy yourself without overindulging in food and alcohol.

Do not act bored: Not every wedding/reception is a rip-roaring time, but be polite and enjoy the day regardless of whether it is your cup of tea. Most likely, many dollars and hours went into the planning process and treat it as such.

Gift amount: It is a modern myth that your gift should cover the amount the host spends on each person. The amount you spend is, first and foremost, a matter of your budget. With that said, be as generous as your budget allows, and take into consideration your relationship to the couple and what you think is appropriate. Sending money or a gift, both are certainly acceptable and, no, you do not have to choose off the registry. This is a guideline to be used, if you choose. The rule “you have a year to send a gift” is really not accurate, according to “Emily Post” (18th edition). As soon after the wedding as possible is best, but certainly if something has caused a delay, late is better than never.

When to leave: It is customary to wait until the couple cuts the cake to then say a proper goodbye. It is not necessarily a time to exit, though. Much celebrating happens after the cake is cut.

Cookie table: Coming from an Italian family, I would be committing a reception-sized cardinal sin if I did not include this one. A cookie table is a wonderful addition. It is not necessary, but consider adding a lovely cookie display of Italian cookies and beyond. I can guarantee, your guests will absolutely love it!

So, here is a toast to the happy couple and empowering weddiquette. My dear friend Bonny said to me one warm summer day, “etiquette if power,” and she is right. Cheers to that!

You can find more etiquette, techiquette tips and view our videos on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and our Youtube channel, “Etiquette Chics.” Feel free to email us at etiquettechics@gmail.com. We love hearing from our readers!