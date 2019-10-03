Michael Glabicki will highlight "Coptober Fest" at Lincoln Hill Farms, a benefit for Back the Blue

When the band Rusted Root was just starting to step outside their Pittsburgh hometown, the Rochester area was one of the first places they booked gigs. They weren't sure what to expect, says the band's founder, singer/guitarist Michael Glabicki — but it worked out.

"For us it was brand-new," Glabicki recalled in a phone interview. "The first time we went to Rochester it was very scary for us, because we had built such a deep connection to people here in Pittsburgh. ... There was this kind of heightened awareness about, would we be accepted outside our home town?"

As it happened, "Rochester rook off pretty quickly," he said. "We quickly feel in with people there, and fell in love with the people and the community there. A lot of energy there, especially in the early days."

The connection continued. Rusted Root — which hit it big in the mid 1990s with the platinum album "When I Woke" and its hit single "Send Me On Me Way" (along with "Ecstasy," "Martyr" and other Rusted Root staples) — has frequently played the Flower City, often playing the Lilac Festival, Party in the Park and other events and venues. And not just Rochester, but the environs: With the band on hiatus, Glabicki earlier this year played the new rustic venue Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua — and is returning this Saturday along with Dirk Miller to headline the Coptober Fest, a benefit for the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association's Back the Blue program.

"I love it," Glabicki said of Lincoln Hill. "I think it's got a unique energy and a very timeless energy — it kind of feels like it could be anywhere in the country when you're there," Glabicki said.

Glabicki and Miller will play at 7 p.m. during the fest, which runs from 12:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 and also includes performances from the bands Night Train, The Living Room Sessions, and Tim O'Hara and Chad Cleveland, plus comedian Frank Del, along with lawn games, raffles, a wine toss, free pumpkins for kids and multiple family activities including face painting and punpkin painting.

Coptober Fest arose from a conversation Lincoln Hill Farms owner Brian Mastrosimone had with Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson. Mastrosimone said he knows through his experiences with the nonprofit ROC City Values how hard it can be for nonprofits to raise funds.

"I feel like where I am, family and community oriented, and farm oriented ... what better way to celebrate the fall than to support a good cause with Back the Blue?" Mastrosimone noted.

Glabicki and Miller have been playing intimate and re-envisioned versions of Rusted Root's music, both old favorites and newer songs. It may be a stripped-down format, but the distinctive polyrythmic worldbeat sound — drawing from African, Middle Eastern, Native American and multiple other sources along with the rock and roll Glabicki grew up on — remains unmistakable in their delivery. These days Glabicki also revisits Rusted Root's playlist, along with new compositions, with the band Uprooted, which adds more percussion and female vocals.

Re-envisioning the songs has involved taking stock of where Glabicki was when he wrote them and where he is now, as well as exploring what they mean to him on both conscious and unconscious levels.

"I started changing in my connection to the songs that I had written — I started to more fully express these ideas and my feelings about the ideas in the songs. So it was more about kind of being completely honest in the moment with the music," he said. "Some of the messages there in the music are deep down into the subconscious; you're not always sure what they are. The magic of the moment will happen, so it's really important to just let go and not worry about performing the song in a predictable way. In those moments when we're just completely free-forming it, it's jus a beautiful thing.

"A lot of times I'll sort of bust out laughing on stage because I've never heard the music in that way."

Mastrosimone opened Lincoln Hill Farms on more than 80 acres as an all-inclusive venue and agricultural attaction, with the name paying tribute to the property's original settlers, the Dewey family, who occupied a farm on Lincoln Hill for over a century. There's an outdoor 26-tap silo bar, a farm-to-table food truck, timber pavilion seating and more — with plenty of expansion plans for the future. Earlier this year the venue hosted its first craft brew festival. This year was the first full season as a music venue, with local, regional and national performers — including some fairly big names like Celtic rockers Enter the Haggis along with rising stars like Mikaela Davis and, just last week, the Adam Ezra Group, taking the outdoor stage.

"I think we surpassed our expectations for sure," Mastrosimone said. "We learned a lot along the way. Financially, we did not get hurt, which is unusual for the first year. I feel every customer that has come here had a good experience." He's been gratified by the interest in performers like Glabicki and Adam Ezra — "when you start a venue like this and nobody knows you, it's hard to get good bands."

He's got plenty of plans for next year and beyond for the venue. He said he plans to have a 3,000-foot deck off the silo over the bar by Memorial Day weekend 2020, and plans to have a glamping operation up and running by then as well, in which "glampers" can get their eggs from the chickens and pick their vegetables from the garden, then cook it up in a kitchen. He's aiming to have 24 glamping sites in place. And down the road he envisions a brewery, wedding barn and more.

As for this Saturday, Coptober Fest will include raffles, a wine toss, dart poker, lawn games and a number of kids activities run by the Canandaigua Academy Class of 2020, including a bounce house, face painting, food trucks, pumpkin decorating and more. An Army pickup truck with trailer will include a football toss, pull-up bar and cornhole. There will be displays from the New York State Police, U.S. Army and the National Guard.

The music lineup is as follows:

12:30-2:30 p.m.: Night Train

3-5 p.m.: The Living Room Sessions

5:30-7 p.m.: Tim O'Hora and Chad Cleveland

7:30 p.m. Michael Glabicki with Dirk Miller, with special guest comedian Frank Del

The proceeds benefit the Ontario County PBA's Back the Blue programs, many of which help boost the community-police connection such as Shop with a Cop, Back the Blue Young Academy, Reading with the Blue and Do the Right Thing OC. Tickets are $20 at the gate or $15 presale (free for kids 16 and younger). The food truck is cash-only, but the bar silo accepts cash and credit. Order presale tickets at https://lincolnhillfarms.com/event/coptober-fest-lincoln-hill-farms. Lincoln Hill Farms is at 3792 Route 247.

Coming up at Lincoln Hill

As if one festival wasn't enough for October, Lincoln Hill Farms is hosting another one the following weekend, with the third annual Lincoln Hill Farms Fall Fest from noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

Saturday includes live music from Annie in the Water, Papa Muse, The Jim Bristol Band and Old World Warblers, plus craft vendors, a free pumpkin patch, yard games, and the chance to visit with Lincoln Hill's goats. It's $20 at the door ($15 pre-sale until Oct. 9), with kids 16 and under free. (Order presale tickets at https://tinyurl.com/y2kqvqyr.) Sunday includes yard games, acoustic music and family fall activities. Admission is free on Sunday.

Sweet home Chicago

A who's who of comedic superstars have logged time in their early days in the Chicago-based improvisional comedy outfit The Second City. Second City alums include John Belushi, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, John Candy, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Nia Vardalos and Dan Aykroyd — to name just a handful.

This Sunday, Oct. 6, you can get the chance to see a new generation of comedy greats when The Second City performs at Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva, for a performance at 7 p.m. sponsored by Finger Lakes Public Radio and the City of Geneva. Second City's GreenCo — including Dan Bazaldua, Andy Bolduc, Jenelle Cheyne, Allison Reese, Julia Morales, Rob WIlson, Pat Fries and Ryan Miera — will be coming to Geneva. The show is recommended for ages 14 and older. Tickets range from $28.50 to $38.50. Details: thesmith.org.

Open mic at Dalai Java

The first Thursday of the month is upon us, which means its time for the Open Mic at Dalai Java, 157 S. Main St., Canandaigua, with the music and poetry happening from 7 to 9 p.m. Celeste Lawson, a poet, singer, dancer and arts administrator from Buffalo, will be featured, and poets, storytellers, singers and musicians are invited to share their work. (If you hope to perform, you're asked to be there by 6:30 p.m. to sign up.

Lawson is known in Western New York as a writer, teacher, editor, speaker and workshop leader. Her work has been published in anthologies sponsored by feminist collective Earth's Daughters, "A Celebration of Western New York Poets," and "A Flash of Dark." She recently received a grant from the Multi-Arts Production Fund to produce original works incorporating poetry, spoken word, essays, dance and music with the theme of "Human Trafficking," to be produced on the Buffalo State College campus during National Women's History Month.