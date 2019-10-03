Geneva General Hospital recently earned platinum-level recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign.

Samantha Benjamin, nurse manager of the Dr. Olaf and Elaine Lieberg ICU, was recognized by fellow staff and the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network for being the “conductor of the orchestra” of the donation campaign at the hospital.

Organizations sought to educate patients, staff, visitors and communities about the need for organ, eye and tissue donation, and offer chances to register as donors. GGH completed awareness and registry activities that prompted over 100 new donor registrations.