The following editorial appeared in the Times Herald-Record (Middletown, New York), a fellow GateHouse Media publication. Guest editorials do not necessarily reflect the views of Messenger Post Media.

It starts at home. While New York has moved aggressively this year on several fronts to strengthen state laws on sexual harassment, some victims, mostly women, say the state is failing on the most obvious front — the state’s own offices.

Victims and advocacy groups say state laws protecting workers accused of misconduct, including sexual harassment, can make it difficult to fire the men found guilty of the behavior.

In one current case, a male employee in the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities was charged with 10 incidents of sexual harassment, suggesting a long pattern of unchecked behavior. When police were finally brought in, he pleaded guilty to one harassment violation — less than a misdemeanor — but when the state moved to fire him, he appealed to an arbitrator, as allowed by law.

He was suspended while the case was argued. The arbitrator subsequently ruled that he was guilty of four of the 10 charges and should not receive pay for the 17 months he was suspended. But she ruled he should not be fired.

What then? Where does he go to work? Who wants him? A spokeswoman for his old office said he “has not returned to work as OPWDD reviews our options.”

It would appear that office also needs to review its hiring and management practices. As the Associated Press reported, the number two official at the same agency was fired last year after the state inspector general uncovered “reprehensible” harassment and sexually inappropriate acts going back several years. He was also accused of retaliating against a female staffer who complained about his behavior.

The state fired him, but the same day he was transferred back to his old agency, the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs. There’s a state rule that allows some managers to revert to a prior state job if fired within a year.

As it turns out, the Justice Center didn’t want him back. It immediately suspended the man, barred him from the office and moved to fire him. That was 16 months ago. He is still on payroll at $136,000 per, while he appeals his termination.

It’s difficult to know how widespread the problem is because there are no regular reports on the number of harassment complaints made against state employees, how many cases are sent to arbitration or how many employees are fired. An investigation by the USA Today Network’s Albany Bureau last year discovered more than $11 million in state legal settlements in the past decade with workers who had complained of harassment or sexual assault.

What makes these two cases even more egregious is that they involve employees in state offices whose mission is to help people with special needs, including protecting them from those who would take advantage of them. One would have to question the commitment to that mission of male employees who routinely seek to take advantage of their female co-workers.

The state needs to review the laws, start tracking complaints, provide better training for managers on workplace behavior and demonstrate to victims of harassment that their right to a safe, non-toxic workplace is protected.