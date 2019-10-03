Testing that occurred earlier this season confirm lake had blooms with high toxins

The latest update from Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says the last two weeks overall have seen a gradual diminishing of algae blooms around the lake — though reports of potential blooms came in on the day with 87-degree weather.

Results are coming in now from DEC-sponsored toxin testing that occurred earlier this season “and it is confirming that when we have bloom level concentrations, we are seeing high toxin levels in those samples,” according to the watershed update.

“Our public water supplies continue to show non-detectable levels of the toxin in the finished water indicating that they are adequately treating the water for human consumption. Users of private water systems (those not on municipal water, who are using their own surface water intake or nearshore well) need to continue to use caution and make sure their treatment system can adequately treat for the toxin.

“If you are seeing blooms in the water it is recommended that you do not use your private water system. We did sample for toxins at an approximate 12 water depth because private water supplies intake lines are typically at that depth. Each sample came back showing toxin levels in the 1-3ug/L range. Work with your private water treatment system provider to make sure the system is functioning adequately.”

