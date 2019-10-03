When he was a combat soldier in Vietnam, Michael Stachowiak stepped on a pressure-release mine, resulting in the loss of both legs above his knees, his right arm and blindness in one of his eyes. After a lengthy hospitalization, Stachowiak and his wife, Janet, raised three children. They have five grandchildren. If you encounter Stachowiak rolling by in his wheelchair in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, he will say, “I’m the luckiest and richest man alive. Life can be tough, but if you cherish it, it’s truly wonderful.”

Recently, Stachowiak sent me a book, “5 C Hero: The Joel Stephens Story” by Michael G. D’Aloisio (available at Wood Library). Stachowiak’s accompanying letter explained, “I thought if you get some free time you might want to read this book. It is not a pleasant read, but I think I am a better person for having read it. Around 10 years ago, I received a letter from a historian that he met a man from California at a reunion in Las Vegas who was looking for me, but didn’t know my full name. It turned out that I had put him on a dustoff helicopter one dark night. By the time he got better and returned, I had been wounded and left. When we reconnected after 35-plus years, he told me that another veteran from our platoon lived a little over an hour from me. The book is about his sister’s son, Joel Stephens. The family is from Tioga County in Pennsylvania, near the New York border. Joel went to school in NY. They are fine people and I am proud that they consider me their friend.”

Stephens (1976-98), a talented athlete who was coached by D’Aloisio at Notre Dame High School in Elmira, received many honors for his successes, including NY State Class C Football Player of the Year, First Team All-State Baseball Player of the Year, First Team All Twin-Tiers Basketball and National Junior Olympic Team member.

D’Aloisio, a teacher, athletic director and varsity head coach of the football, basketball, tennis and golf teams, was named Coach of the Year seven times. Much of D’Aloisio’s biography of Stephens included wonderful accounts of Stephens’ athletic accomplishments as we observe Stephens blossom as a student-athlete, prior to his draft into the Minor League of the Baltimore Orioles.

But “5 C Hero” is also an exhilarating and beautifully written narrative that goes beyond sports. Published at D’Aloisio’s own expense, “5 C Hero” provides a heart-lifting vision of the true meaning of the power of mercy, faith, compassion, strength and courage exhibited by a remarkable young man during his athletic career, and during the final months of a life cut short by an aggressive type of colon cancer.

After helping to win a Tournament Championship basketball game, Stephens asked D’Aloisio to give him the game ball. He informed D’Aloisio that 5-year-old Patrick Sullivan, who had recently been diagnosed with leukemia, was in attendance. Stephens “proceeded to walk toward the scorer’s table where this pale, sickly youngster was seated with his family. No one in the gym knew of Joel’s intentions and without any fanfare he whispered words of encouragement into the sick lad’s ear, and gave him not only the autographed ball (signed by the team), but his MVP trophy as well. As he left the boy’s side, he gave him an affectionate tap on his head, trying to reassure him that everything was going to be all right.”

Flash forward to 2009, 11 years after Stephens’ death. “Patrick Sullivan has now been cancer-free for the past 12 years. He decided to attend Notre Dame High School, has done very well in the classroom, and he has been a key contributor as a starter on the football, basketball, and lacrosse teams,” D’Aloisio wrote.

When he was undergoing cancer treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Stephens “knew that faith and a positive attitude were essential in battling the disease. He read to the youngsters, their heads bald, bright and shiny from their treatments. He held their hands and took them on short walks. He talked sports and watched their favorite TV shows with them. He gave them hope. To the best of his ability, he tried to distract their young, innocent minds from their pain and in some instances their ultimate fate.”

D’Aloisio recalled: “It was the Monday after Joel’s funeral around 5 p.m. and I had to stop at the grocery store. I picked up a dollar Win Fourstraight-box lottery ticket with Joel’s football and baseball numbers on it (2427). Later that evening, Jayne (Michael’s wife) and I were watching television and winning numbers for that day scrolled across the bottom of the screen. As they came by for the second time, I told Jayne that we had just won $2,750. Jayne watched as the numbers came in straight, 2-4-2-7. We looked at each other and said, ‘It’s Joel.’ We decided that the Notre Dame football team needed new jerseys and we purchased new uniforms for the football team in Joel’s name.”

In December 1998, D’Aloisio’s two nephews and their friend, all former Notre Dame athletes, who were driving home for the weekend from college, hit a patch of black ice and slammed head-on into a tree. They emerged unscathed from the car that was totally wrecked. State troopers who arrived at the scene couldn’t understand how the teens could have survived the crash. The officers discovered underneath the steering wheel a framed collage of Joel Stephens. The impact of the accident was so forceful that it dislodged from underneath the driver’s seat, where it had been inadvertently misplaced two months earlier. “The three boys felt that Joel was still watching over and caring for them. Glancing back at the car, they were my sentiments as well,” D’Aloisio wrote.

“5 C Hero” was sent to me by one of my own heroes, Michael Stachowiak, whose life is a good example of the importance of dealing with life on life’s terms. I introduced myself to Stachowiak last year after reading about him in another compelling book, “Our War: The History and Sacrifices of an Infantry Battalion in the Vietnam War” by Col. David W. Taylor. I learned about Taylor’s book when Roger C. Johnson, who served in the same battalion as Taylor, called “Our War” to my attention. I met Johnson as a result of reading “Blue Devils in Vietnam,” an excellent book describing the military experiences of 34 Geneseo-area Vietnam veterans, including Johnson. All these fine books opened doors into new life-enriching experiences and friendships. Good books really do take us on awesome voyages.

Joel Freedman, of Canandaigua, is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.