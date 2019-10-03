Main Street Arts is launching literary programming facilitated by Rachel Crawford, literacy arts coordinator.

The programs include bringing the nearby bookstore under the nonprofit’s umbrella, where it will host events and organize community engagement. Main Street Arts will rename the store Sulfur Books.

“I want to bring literature from independent publishers to the forefront of our growing literary community,” Crawford said. “Moreover, I want to facilitate an inclusive space where readers can meet authors and poets, and discuss what makes a work of fiction or poetry engaging.”

The store will undergo renovations and rebranding starting this fall.