Fairport residents join Dixon Schwabl

Dixon Schwabl in Victor recently hired Fairport residents Megan Manzari and Lydia Rugaber as public relations supervisor and assistant account executive, respectively.

Manzari will manage the strategy and execution for PR accounts. She brings eight years of experience to the role, most recently working as an account manager at Text100. She earned a Bachelor of Science in graphic media from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Rugaber will help in the planning and execution of client projects. She earned her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in marketing from Le Moyne College. She returns to the firm after an events internship in 2017.