Victor OB-GYN joins Thompson Health

Alexis Pilato recently joined UR Medicine Thompson Health, and is accepting patients in Canandaigua and Victor.

The Rochester resident graduated with a bachelor’s in neuroscience, summa cum laude, from the University of Pittsburgh. She received her medical degree from the University of Rochester, where she completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology.

Pilato joined the OB-GYN department at Canandaigua Medical Group, which is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital. Call (585) 393-2800 to make an appointment in Canandaigua or (585) 978-8235 for Victor. Visit bit.ly/2CXgmGu for information.