Doodle Bugs! recently held an event to announce construction of a daycare center in Brighton. This will be the sixth Doodle Bugs! location in the Rochester area and will be part of DiMarco Group’s new development, Annex at Lac De Ville, on S. Clinton Avenue.

Other local Doodle Bugs! locations include Greece, Henrietta, Penfield, Webster and Victor.

Doodle Bugs! is scheduled to open in Brighton in May 2020.