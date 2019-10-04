The East Irondequoit Central School District will host a community garage sale from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the East Irondequoit Middle School, 155 Densmore Road.

More than 60 households and collectible dealers have signed up to sell their goods. A few spaces remain available for any interested vendors. Sponsored by the East Irondequoit Educational Foundation, the sale takes place in the gym at the middle school. There is a $1 entry fee. Proceeds support programs for students.

Anyone interested is invited to call (585)458-5831 or visit eastiron.org for more information.