A Geneseo man was convicted of child sex abuse charges, Livingston County District Attorney Greg McCaffrey announced Friday.

Cody Harcleroad, 22, had sexual contact with a victim younger than 11-years-old at a home in Dansville in December 2018.

Harcleroad was convicted of criminal sex act in the first degree.

He faces a sentence of 14 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for December 12.