A pink hydrant in front of the Ridge Road Fire District, 1299 Long Pond Road, Greece, referred to as the Hydrant of Hope, was created to connect the community with those affected by breast cancer.

Ridge Road FD demonstrated breast cancer awareness in the past with pink writing on T-shirts, stickers on trucks and bracelet sales. Firefighter Michael Stoerger had the idea to create a more significant means of support.

The hydrant, donated by the Monroe County Water Authority, was painted by Nu-Look Collision and includes bricks from Miller Brick. The Hydrant of Hope will be on display throughout October.

The plaque, provided by NYRA Trophies & Awards, reads: “For those fighting, may this hydrant be symbolic of the driving force living within you — one that is encouraging and provides you with courage, strength and hope that ‘this too shall pass.’

“To the survivors, let this hydrant symbolize the water under the bridge that once fueled and helped extinguish your fight — but still remains a prevalent part of a journey well fought. May you reflect on your role as a part and research of the future.”

Visit bccr.org for information and to make a donation.