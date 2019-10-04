Are we satisfied? No. Very few can say they are. As Max Lucado puts it, "After a big Thanksgiving dinner we pat our bellies and say we will never eat again, but soon find ourselves in the kitchen picking meat from the bones." We take a vacatiom of a lifetime, enjoying sun, fun and good food. We are hardly on our way home and we dread going back to work and start planning our next trip. As a child we wish we were teenagers, as teenagers we wish we were an adult, as an adult we wish for children, as a parent we wish they would grow up. In an empty house we wish they would visit; as we grow old and in our rocking chair we wish for good sight, good hearing, and yearn to run like a child again.

After losing my husband I'm trying to find contentment and peace. I'm sure NOT satisfied that he is gone! It is very sad and lonely losing our loved ones. Family and friends are such a blessing at this time, but they are not there as you close your door and the sun goes down, or wake to an empty house. I am getting through this time with my precious dog, and grief sharing with a wonderful group of friends.

Through this group I find that I am not alone, and hearing others' stories has helped me. But even this is not going to give me complete peace; only through my Father in Heaven will I find the complete peace and satisfaction I yearn for. May it be so with you.

Nancy Gullo

Bloomfield