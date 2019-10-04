“If Music Be the Food …,” the chamber music series benefiting Foodlink, will open its 11th season at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 Westminster Road, Rochester.

The program will include works by Antonin Dvorak and Clara Schumann. Performers include violinists Wendy Sharp and Julie Kim, violists Marka Gustavsson and Carol Rodland, and vocalists from the studio of Katherine Ciesinski.

Admission is a donation of nonperishable food items or money. In 2018-19, the series raised $9,499 and accepted 728 pounds of food. Visit ifmusicbethefood.com for information.