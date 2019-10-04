The Penfield Symphony Orchestra, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization will present “Brahms and Castanets,” the first concert of its 64th season, at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Penfield High School Auditorium, 25 High School Drive.

Tickets can be purchased online at penfieldsymphony.org, by phone at (585) 872-0774, at all area Wegmans, the Penfield Recreation Department, Canandaigua National Bank — Penfield Branch — and at the door on the night of the concert. Advance tickets cost $15 for adults, $16 at the door and $12 for senior citizens 60 and over; tickets are $16 at the door. For students of any age with a student ID, advance tickets are free or $1 at the door.

The first half of the concert will feature Spanish and Latin American music by Chabrier, Moncayo, Márquez and Rimsky-Korsakov. Brahms’ famous Symphony No. 2 completes the performance.

Visit penfieldsymphony.org for more information.