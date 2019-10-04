A plane that took off from the Greater Rochester International Airport crashed into the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Friday.

According to officials, the plane took off around 4 p.m.with two people on board and two pilots. Officials believe the plane had engine trouble and crash-landed in the river before arriving at the Harrisburg International Airport.

The two pilots were taken to the hospital but are believed to have sustained minor injuries. The two passengers were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The names of the people on board have not been released. The FAA is investigating the crash.