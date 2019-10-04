The Richard C. Shultz Science on the Edge lecture series will continue with “Pigeon Park: Is De-extinction Possible?” by Ben Novak from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Ave.

With each new discovery of ancient DNA over the past 20 years, the possibility of bringing back extinct species seems to inch closer. Novak, lead scientist at Revive & Restore, will examine the science of studying extinct species and applying their ecology and genomics to building future ecosystems.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $13 for RMSC members, $11 for students, and $3 for RMSC employees, docents, volunteers and members of the Rochester Engineering Society. Call (585) 697-1942 or visit rmsc.org for information.