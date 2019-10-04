Summit Federal Credit Union has partnered with Irondequoit Public Library to make a charitable contribution as part of the library’s annual summer reading program.
Participants in the reading program could choose to donate to Animal Service League instead of claiming their weekly prize. SFCU provided the funds to cover the donations. At the conclusion of the program, readers made donations totaling a $250 contribution to shelter animals.
Summit Federal Credit Union, summer reading participants support shelter animals
