ROCHESTER — A Rochester police officer was stabbed during a call for a domestic incident on Peck Street on Friday.

Deputy Mark Mura said a 23-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department responded to a call for a "family trouble" around 11:45 a.m.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was attacked and stabbed in the face by a suspect in his 20s about 35 minutes later.

The officer, who was alone on the call, fired one round from his weapon, but the suspect was not hit. The suspect was tased one or two times, according to Mura. Mura said some good Samaritans may have saved the officer by holding the man down until backup arrived.

“We want to work with the community all the time and sometimes we need help just like the community needs help," said Mura. "I can’t state enough how important it was that those community members stepped up and helped out that officer.”

The officer was taken to Rochester General Hospital and was expected to be okay. The suspect was arrested and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

No one else was injured.

"Today’s news reminds us of the bravery and dedication of the men and women of our Rochester Police Department," Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement. "I ask all those of faith to pray for the Officer’s recovery and well-being. The residents who intervened deserve our gratitude and their actions speak to the true spirit of our city.”

Neighbors of the suspect describe him as wild and disturbed. They also say he held police at bay for hours in a standoff just two months ago.

Peck Street was expected to be closed for several hours Friday. The street and every street leading to it were closed after the attack.

