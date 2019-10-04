Here's your weekend forecast:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 53° | Lo: 49°

Precipitation: 15% | Wind: N at 11mph

Today: Blustery, cloudy and cool early with light showers. Slow afternoon clearing. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Mainly clear and turning chilly. Some frost likely south. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Plenty of sun

Saturday

Hi: 60° | Lo: 37°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: ESE at 10mph

Mostly sunny and pleasant after a chilly morning.

Chance of showers

Sunday

Hi: 70° | Lo: 48°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: SSW at 15mph

Milder with a few showers returning.