Principal attorney Mindy Zoghlin and senior attorney Bridget O’Toole from the Zoghlin Group PLLC are on Super Lawyers’ list of top rated attorneys for 2019.

Zoghlin was recognized as a top rated land use and zoning attorney. O’Toole was recognized as a top rated environmental litigation attorney.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas that attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.