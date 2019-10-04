Principal attorney Mindy Zoghlin and senior attorney Bridget O’Toole from the Zoghlin Group PLLC are on Super Lawyers’ list of top rated attorneys for 2019.
Zoghlin was recognized as a top rated land use and zoning attorney. O’Toole was recognized as a top rated environmental litigation attorney.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas that attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.
Zoghlin attorneys among Super Lawyers
