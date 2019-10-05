A Seneca Falls woman is accused of making terroristic threats to an Ontario County facility and the people inside, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say to responded Oct. 3 to a disturbance at 3010 County Complex Drive in Hopewell, the building that houses the county's social services, probation, Office for the Aging and other departments. Upon arrival, they said, it was determined that Sarah L. Nussbaumer, 38, of Seneca Falls, had made terroristic threats against the building and against people located inside.

After an investigation, Nussbaumer was charged with making a terroristic threat and taken to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.