I read with great interest Donald Melville's guest essay in Wednesday's (Oct. 2, 2019) Daily Messenger regarding whether or not climate change is really our greatest geopolitical threat. His well-written and clever piece, I think, correctly defined a geopolitical threat as the harvesting of power and influence on a grand scale, and he laid out a host of past and modern-day candidates, including communism, the atomic bomb, UFO fantasies, earth-splitting meteors, artificial intelligence, Russian election meddling, China, the current president and, of course, climate change.

Mr. Mellville goes on to lament the fact that there are those of us who believe that they alone know the facts of what is really going on in the world and what may or may not pose as our most significant threats, a lament which I share. Unfortunately, Mr. Melville then ends his piece with an astounding twist of omnipotence in his declaration that our greatest threat is actually the ignoring of the "sovereign truth" that there is a god which is in control of our destiny and God alone. By making a statement such as this, I believe Mr. Melville falls prey to his very complaint that there are those of us who think they know the truth. The centuries-long debate over the existence of a god in control could arguably be mankind's longest enduring geopolitical threat.

Donald Chappell

Canandaigua