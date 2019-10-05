City, town looking for a plan for Routes 5 and 20 and South Main Street

CANANDAIGUA — To better connect the Canandaigua Lake area with downtown Canandaigua, a tunnel has been talked about at the busy intersection of South Main Street and state Routes 5 and 20.

So has a bridge. And a road diet, which is a new-fangled term for reducing road lanes in an effort to boost safety on the roads.

City Manager John Goodwin said at one point, making two intersections out of one busy one there has been brought up.

Many ideas have been bandied about over the years. Perhaps, a long-term study will produce an idea that sticks and removes the barrier between the two areas.

“There’s really no option off the table to look at,” Goodwin said.

The city and town are working with the newly formed Canandaigua Local Development Corporation for $80,000 in grant money through the Genesee Transportation Council to pay for the study. The LDC would provide $20,000 should the grant be awarded.

Canandaigua City Council on Thursday night approved a resolution in support of the LDC’s effort. The Canandaigua Town Board will consider a similar resolution at a special meeting Wednesday.

“It’s been a comprehensive plan and economic goal,” Goodwin said. “We’re seeing if there is a way to make it happen.”

The LDC, which met officially for the first time earlier this month, has a host of priorities, among them attracting new and retaining existing businesses and developing and implementing other economic development strategies.

The Genesee Transportation Council administers federal funding for planning for physical improvements to the transportation in the nine-county region it covers, non-infrastructure transportation services and programs, and integration of transportation and land use.

Town Manager Doug Finch said two years ago, the town and city and Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce joined forces to conduct a concept mapping survey of the overall community.

Connecting downtown to the lake was among the top community priorities that emerged from the survey, Finch said.

Applications for the grant are due Oct. 18.

Councilmember Robert O'Brien, in voting in favor of pursuing the grant on Thursday night, said grant money at times can be awarded fairly quickly.

"It's nice to have plans in place," O'Brien said. "If a plan is ready to roll, you might be awarded."