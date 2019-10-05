David Lee at Finger Lakes Visitors Connection receives an excellence award from a state tourism group

David Lee, marketing operations manager for Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, has been recognized by the New York State Tourism Industry Association as a leader in the state’s tourism industry.

Finger Lakes Visitors Connection is the official tourism promotion agency for Ontario County.

Lee received the NYSTIA 2019 Young Professional Leadership Tourism Excellence award during a ceremony Sept. 27 in Auburn. The Tourism Excellence Awards reward commitment, leadership, and accomplishment in travel and tourism.

“David is a technology-focused destination marketing professional, that strives to combine research and data into marketing success,” said Valerie Knoblauch, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Visitors Connection. “He uses his technical skills to collect important data, which helps in the development and growth of our tourism industry, and has a comprehensive understanding of our market opportunities.”

Krista Johns, director of sales for the Geneva Ramada, agrees. As a first-time delegate to the American Bus Association this past year, she relied on Lee’s knowledge, training, input and guidance. That gave her confidence in attending the show, and she returned home with a return on investment within a week.

“David goes above and beyond to help those in Ontario County to promote their business, and he enjoys helping those in need to be successful in their own profession,” Johns said.

In his nomination, Lee was recognized for the work to bring the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection’s strategic marketing plan to life by evaluating emerging technologies and the latest marketing trends. He provides thoughtful leadership and perspective for adopting the technology and tools that best help the organization reach its strategic goals and create visitorship and economic vitality for Ontario County.

Lee joined Finger Lakes Visitors Connection in 2010. He works one-on-one with Ontario County’s wide range of diverse tourism partners as well as the organization’s marketing team. The work entails developing and executing “strategic, multi-channel, integrated, results-driven marketing initiatives and campaigns,” according to FLVC.

NYSTIA serves New York state’s tourism industry through collaborative initiatives, research, legislative awareness and exceptional marketing. The organization hosts an annual Tourism Excellence Awards to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the tourism industry in New York state, through excellence and creative achievements in destination marketing.

