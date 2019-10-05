A Wayne County man is accused of having sexual contact with children ages 12 and 14 who were under his care.

Robert B. Masker, 38, of the Town of Ontario was charged Oct. 4 with first-degree sex abuse, second-degree course of contact against a child, third-degree sex abuse, two counts of forcible touching and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation was initiated by Wayne County Child Protective Services in January 2018, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it is alleged Masker had sexual contact with the two children, who were 12 and 14 at the time and who were in his care at his home, on several occasions over the course of three months.

Masker was arrested and brought to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.