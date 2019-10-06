Seventy-five of the Naples 85 dogs seized in the animal cruelty case went home with new owners Sunday.

Seventy-five of the Naples 85 dogs seized in the animal cruelty case went home with new owners Sunday. One of the first to receive her dog following a lottery drawing at the Ontario County Humane Society “Paws for Fall” event was Martha Shields of Ovid. "I am so excited," said Shields, as she selected her pup. The little Cairn Terrier wasted no time giving her a sloppy wet kiss.

Five of the 80 dogs available for adoption needed more care and would go to new owners soon, said Ontario County Humane Society Director Bill Martin. The fate of five of the 85 dogs seized from a home in August depends on the outcome of ongoing litigation.

Paws for Fall drew a crowd with festivities and anticipation over the adoption of the Cairn Terriers.

More on the story in Tuesday’s Messenger