Accomplishments

Olenka Duncan, of Canandaigua, participated in Catamount Crew as part of the Service TREK program at the University of Vermont. Duncan worked with the Catamount Trail Association to complete projects such as bridge construction and trail maintenance.

Emma MacDowell, of Rushville, recently was named Athlete of the Week at Elmira College. MacDowell plays for the women’s cross-country team.

Hudson Pavia, of Victor, joined the Class of 2023 at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

Alexander Sidare, of Farmington, recently participated in a two-week medical immersion trip to Costa Rica as part of the pre-health program at Canisius College in Buffalo. Sixteen students set up free pop-up clinics and conducted home health visits to provide care for refugees from Nicaragua and people indigenous to Costa Rica.

Madilyn Thompson, of Canandaigua; Darci Thompson, of Naples; and Kylie Gilbert, of Victor, joined the Class of 2023 at Buffalo State.

Admissions

Nathan DeRue and Jacob Dreishbach, of Canandaigua; Maxwell Mapstone, of Geneva; Aurora Hager and Liberty Hager, of Palmyra; and Aubrey Ahern, of Victor, enrolled in the Class of 2023 at St. Lawrence University in Canton.

Edward Fairben and Sherry Georgeson, of Canandaigua, and Naomi Sprague, of Naples, enrolled at SUNY Oneonta this fall.

Dean's list

Hunter Orbaker, of Stanley, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Ottawa University in Kansas. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.