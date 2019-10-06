Growing up, I thought that life could be split into chapters of a novel, each begun every January 1 with New Year’s resolutions. Later, I found such pledges to be of little consequence to life itself, infinitely more complex and less malleable and not always within a person’s power to wish or will a result.

Hillary Rodham Clinton, though, makes me wonder. Perhaps she should take a New Year’s resolution now. Indeed, the last few days suggest such a sine qua non. The reason is what popular culture would define as her need to “move on, get a life, get over it” — it being the loss to Donald Trump in 2016.

Mrs. Clinton is doing a media tour with daughter Chelsea, touting "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience" — impressively, the 13th book they have written together. I hope it does well. Clinton is inevitably asked about President Trump, since the two are now as closely tied by history as Richard the Lionheart and his brother John from 12th century England.

It is true that Trump has hardly been knightly in his rhetoric to Clinton — also that for the last three years she has obsessed almost as much on her defeat by him as the Mueller Commission fixated on The Donald in its 2017-19 probe. It has become her Captain Ahab’s Moby Dick, Phantom of the Opera’s Christine, or the South’s college football. They (she) cannot let go.

In a 2016 debate, Trump declined to say he would accept the verdict of the Electoral College, leading Clinton to attack his “direct threat to our democracy.” After she won the College, she hypocritically found it the threat, last week scoring Trump on ABC TV’s "The View." In 2016, Clinton said, “I would be horrified if Trump does not accept the results of the election.” Three years later, she does not accept them, calling him “an illegitimate president.”

Because he was “illegitimate,” Trump was insecure.” Therefore, she said on another show, he started a “witch hunt, a real one, unlike the one Trump talks about.” She said this six months after a two-year Mueller hoax found proof of nothing, a week after a new onslaught this fall by Democrats who last year falsely said in the off-year election they would legislate and not 24/7 investigate, and several days before the national unemployment rate was announced — 3.5 percent, lowest in half-a-century.

"CBS This Morning" asked what “witch hunt” Mrs. Clinton meant. She claimed “voter suppression” in Georgia in 2016 and 2018 — except that black voting surged there in each general election. In her view, that apparently kept her from being president. On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," she labeled Trump “a corrupt businessman who cheated people … and was helped in a lot of ways” — those wayward Russians, she meant, except Mueller said they hadn’t made Trump president.

Google, and you see on one show after another hosts genuflecting, softball questions being pitched that your Aunt Maude could crush, and the in-house audience cheering — for what? Are they cheering the bad sport of 2016’s loser mocking the winner? Hailing Democratic-media-Deep State collusion? Lauding liberal corruption of every strain? Or cheering a man they like through a jaundiced prism for their kind of honor — Adam Schiff (D-CA), lying through one probe and now another?

Schiff is the Democratic House Intelligence chairman who spent more than two years saying he had “absolute proof” that Trump had colluded with the Russians. He had none. Then, on Sept. 13 Schiff he said he had been alerted of an “urgent” yet unspecified whistleblower complaint — and that neither he nor his staff had spoken to the man, reportedly a registered Democrat. He lied. Said The Washington Post, giving Schiff its dreaded “Four Pinocchios” award: “[His claim] is flat-out false.”

The whistleblower filed a complaint about improper conduct in Trump’s July 25 call to Ukraine’s president, based, Schiff said, on “second-hand,” now changed to “third-hand,” conversation. So far, the charges seem cobbled together ad-lib to somehow secure partisan impeachment. That rank and file, even leadership, of their party support such cynicism shows how base hatred of a human being — here, by Democrats toward Trump — can poison thought.

Maxine Waters (D-CA), who once was felt extreme by her party but now may etch its soul, last week said that “Trump should be imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement.” This is the crowd with which the would-have-been 45th president persists in keeping company. It is also why those who don’t think Donald Trump is an amalgam of George Washington, Billy Graham, and St. Thomas Aquinas believe that America made the right resolution on Election Day 2016, after all.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including his most recent "The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House." He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and Senior Lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. He writes twice monthly for Gatehouse Media. Email: curtsmith@acc.net