A Canandaigua man is accused of downloading, possessing and sharing child pornography.

Mitchell J. Seweryn, 30, was charged Monday, Oct. 7 with promoting obscene sexual performance by a child. The arrest results from an investigation by the FBI Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force, which consists of a member of the Ontario County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, the investigation revealed that during a period of time between June and July 2019, Seweryn was found to be using a file-sharing network to download and share pornographic material that contained children being forced to engage in sexual activity with adult men. Seweryn also was in possession of several videos containing child porn on a separate flash drive found in his home during the execution of a search warrant, according to the sheriff's office.

Seweryn was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

The Canandaigua Police Department assisted the investigators.