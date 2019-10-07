The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients with cancer.

Many patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy need multiple blood product transfusions. More than half of all platelets collected by the Red Cross are used by cancer patients.

Donors, especially those with Type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients this fall. Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

Those donating blood or platelets in October will be eligible to win one of five $500 gift cards.