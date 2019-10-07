A 28-year-old Rochester man has been arrested for the the stabbing attack on Officer Denny Wright of the Rochester Police Department last Friday on Peck Street.

Police say Keith Williams was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.

A criminal complaint against Williams says he punched Wright in the face on Friday and then continued his assault by stabbing him in the face, left eye, and lower body, causing serious physical injuries that were deemed to be life-threatening. Wright remains at Rochester General Hospital with his immediate family and fellow members of law enforcement.

In reaction to the attack on Wright, who was alone at the time, all Rochester Police Department cars will now have officers patrolling in pairs.

Additional charges may be considered by the Monroe County Grand Jury.