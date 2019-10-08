Five Star Bank is accepting grant applications for its Progress in Action initiative to help low-income families in economically vulnerable neighborhoods.

The regional bank is matching donations up to $50,000 through local events, Red Wings games and online giving, and is committed to a minimum $25,000 contribution.

Neighborhood groups, organizations and associations are encouraged to apply. Call (585) 341-4368, email grants@racf.org or visit uwrochester.org/ProgressInAction for information.