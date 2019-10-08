Regina Zona will debut “Becoming … The Queen 2.0: When One Coronation in a Lifetime is Not Enough” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 to benefit the School of the Arts, 45 Prince St., Rochester.

Zona’s new cabaret show celebrates her sensibilities about being “queen” in her career, life and love. It showcases vocal styles from opera to Broadway to jazz while taking the audience on a journey through her life.

The SOTA graduate is presenting her show in Rochester ahead of its New York debut as a fundraiser for student activities and initiatives. Tickets cost $10. Visit rcsdk12.org/sota for information.