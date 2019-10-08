Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, will continue its 47th season with “The Niceties” by Eleanor Burgess on Oct. 22-Nov. 17.

Zoe, a driven black student, and white professor Janine meet to discuss a paper Zoe is writing about the American Revolution; however, polite conversation of grammar and Google quickly becomes a powder keg of race, history and power from which neither woman will leave unscathed.

The production, directed by Nicole Watson, stars Jordan Baker and Cindy De La Cruz.

Tickets start at $25. Call (585) 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.