The Cobblestone Arts Center Gallery, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington, is exhibiting “Metal & Arts” until Nov. 24.

The exhibit showcases metal sculptures, silk paintings and jewelry by local artists. Attendees can meet the artists and view the art while drinking wine during the opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays or by appointment. Call 585-398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.