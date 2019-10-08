Mossa Dance will perform its original ballet “The Giving Tree” at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 and 2 p.m. Nov. 16-17 at the Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington.

Dancers will provide their interpretation of the Shel Silverstein classic centered on the bond between a boy and his tree as they grow through the stages of life and its challenges. This production incorporates acrobatic partnering with classical ballet technique and storytelling.

“‘The Giving Tree’ is a profound story that has deep personal meaning to many people,” said Alexis Gaetano, artistic director and founder of Mossa Dance. “It has been an honor and a challenge to unpack the many lessons that can be gleaned from this classic story. This performance will encourage audience members to ponder on what it means to give selflessly and what can happen when we take without first thinking of others.

“In this show, we see how time continuously presents us with choices that can lead us down a treacherous path, but time can also bring healing. We learn that growing up is hard to do and that freedom is the ultimate sacrifice of love. With the premier performance occurring just two weeks before Thanksgiving, it is our hope that Mossa Dance’s interpretation of ‘The Giving Tree’ awakens your heart to reflect on gratitude.”

“The Giving Tree” will feature seven local children in supporting roles: Elena Ford (The Boy, Ocean Soloist), 13, and Joseph Homer (Teen Boy, Man), 15, of Chili; Emily Craver (Time), 15, and Gabe Craver (Child, Money), 11, of Ontario; Ellia Barone (Money, Ocean Corps), 9, and Lucienne Keller (Money), 7, of Rochester; and Catherine Magaw (Ocean Corps), 13, of Webster.

Mossa Dance in Rush has danced throughout Greater Rochester and the U.S. for eight years. It features five principal dancers and four apprentices: Elena Ford and Joseph Homer, of Chili; Danielle Bentley, of Fairport; Michelle Pauly, of Gates; Rachel Urban, of Henrietta; Emily Craver and Brandon Wollke, of Ontario; and Alexis Gaetano and Abbey Wilson, of Rochester.

Sarah Keeler, director of Genesee Dance Theatre in Perry, will join Mossa Dance in this performance.

Admission is $15. Remaining tickets will be available at the door starting one hour before curtain. Concessions and character photo opportunities will be made available after the show.

Audience members are encouraged to join Mossa Dance in a collection of nonperishable items for the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard.

Visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.