OFC Creations (Opportunities For Creativity) will present the world premiere of “Bibbidi Bobbidi Cinderella” at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 19-20 at the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Ave., Rochester.

This version of “Cinderella,” penned by Rochester native Charlie Harrington, is told from the Fairy Godmother’s point of view.

After searching for her missing storybook, Godmother finds a copy — but it’s the wrong version. Now, she must put aside her pride and tell the “Cinderella” story without her in it. Comedy ensues as the book spirals out of control, and Godmother has to piece the story back together and find the happy ending.

“Bibbidi Bobbidi Cinderella” features Hunter Ekberg as Fairy Godmother, Mandi Lynn Griffith Gurell as Cinderella, Fred Pienk as the Prince and Paige Waldron as the Stepsister. The show originally was conceived and directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson.

All performances are approximately one hour in length plus intermission. Children can meet the cast after each performance, with photo opportunities and autographs.

Admission is $16 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets are available at ofccreations.com or (585) 667-0954.