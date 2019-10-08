The Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Ave., will offer RMSC After Dark: Monster Bash from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and Family Fun Night: Spooky Sweet Tooth Science from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Visitors ages 21 and older can enjoy cash bars, craft spirit samples and food trucks while exploring “SciFiTech” during RMSC After Dark. Other activities include a costume contest, “Electricity Theater,” virtual reality games and laser shows. Tickets start at $13.

Family Fun Night will feature candy and chocolate workshops, an Inventor Center challenge, a costume parade, crafting stations, games, and a meet-and-greet with “spooky animals.” Registration starts at $20.

Call (585) 697-1942 or visit rmsc.org for information.