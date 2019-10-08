This week's "Dateline" episode will focus on a local case. The episode will feature Charlene Childers, who admitted to being involved in a double murder in Sodus. She was sentenced to 28 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Prosecutors said Childers' husband, former Texas police chief Timothy Dean, shot and killed Joshua Niles and his fiancée Amber Washburn in front of their home in Sodus last October.

Niles is the father of Childers' children. She testified that she and Dean plotted to kill Niles after he was granted custody of the kids.

Dean was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"Dateline" will air on News 10NBC on Friday at 9 p.m.